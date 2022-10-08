Veteran oddsmaker talks NFL sharp action for Week 5

It is only Week 5 of the NFL season, but we sure have had quite a few injuries/changes at the quarterback position – and it has changed things in the market.

The Saints, Steelers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, 49ers, and Cowboys are all starting someone this week that was not their starting quarterback in Week 1. There were two games this week on which I moved the number simply based on quarterback news, not action.

By the way, we are doing pretty good business on the postseason baseball, but nowhere near what we are doing on football. Here are the Week 5 games in official Nevada rotation order.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (-8, 41) in London, England

Not much business here. We opened the game 8. Decent two-way action but we’ve never moved the number on the side. On the total, we opened 41.5 and got a little play on the Under, so we’re at 41.

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints (-4.5, 45)

This one has moved quite a bit. We opened the game 5 and the first action came in minus the 5. I went to 5.5 and we were writing two-way business at 5.5 when the news came out that Jameis Winston is not going to play. I went to 4.5 based on the news and I kind of favor Seattle in the game regardless. We opened the total 45, they bet me Over and I went to 46. When the Winston news came out, I went back to 45.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7, 44)

We opened the game 7 and quite a few big bets came in plus the 7. I went to 6.5 and they bet it back pretty strong minus the 6.5, so we’re back to 7, but I’m still pretty heavy on the Texans + 7. We opened the total 44.5. They bet me Under, nothing major, but I went to 44 with it.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-14, 46)

We opened 14 and it really scared a lot of people away. Nothing very big either way on the side. On the total, we opened 47 and got bet Under. They bet me Under 46.5 and now we’re at 46.

