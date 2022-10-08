Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart has seizure during UM vs. Indiana game

Update: Hart reportedly had a seizure on the sideline. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance to undergo further evaluation.

FOX just reported that Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 8, 2022

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline at Indiana University Memorial Stadium in the first quarter of the Wolverines’ game against the Hoosiers. The former Michigan running back was brought off the field on the medical cart. Hart was a running backs coach at Indiana from 2017 to 2020 before being hired at Michigan.

Entire team is gathered around the cart on the sideline pic.twitter.com/9ywYWaoNoP — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 8, 2022

Hart holds the record for career rushing yards at Michigan, reaching 5,040 yards in his time there. His protege, RB Blake Corum, has been having a breakout season and started the game with a 50-yard run and a touchdown on the next play.

The second-year coach played for the Indianapolis Colts for three years before moving to college coaching. He has also coached at Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, and Syracuse.

The cause of Hart’s collapse is unclear. He was able to give a thumbs up as he was carted off the field.

Updates to come.