No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Tennessee odds heading into game week

The game of the week in college football is an easy one to choose, as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide face the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Kickoff is set Saturday, October 15th at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Alabama is 6-0, but has needed the skin of their Elephant Tusks to get past both the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies so far. The health of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is the biggest question, as his leadership and presence is needed following three turnovers from Jalen Milroe against A&M.

Tennessee is 5-0, and with super-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker the Vols have been one of the more efficient offenses in the nation. With wins over three ranked teams in Pitt, Florida, and LSU, UT has yet to throw an interception this season. The defense is also forcing two turnovers per game, while holding opponents to just over 5.0 yards per play.

#1 Alabama vs. #8 Tennessee opening odds

Projected Spread: Alabama -9.5

Total: TBA