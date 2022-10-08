Texas is nuking Oklahoma, Sooners to be out of Big 12 title race

The Texas Longhorns are getting their revenge, they’re doing it in style, and it’s so bad we’re calling it at halftime.

The Horns hold a 28-0 lead at halftime over their ancient rival the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday.

With a loss, Oklahoma will fall to 3-3, and 0-3 in Big 12 play. It’s a precipitous fall for a team that was the preseason favorite in the conference at +160 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. It doesn’t help that senior transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been injured since the Nebraska game on September 17.

Texas picked the perfect day to get back Quinn Ewers, who was injured against Alabama in Week 2. Ewers was brilliant, going 16-22 for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and looking in perfect control of Steve Sarkisian’s offense. The Horns should move to 4-2, 2-1 in the Big 12, and are still likely in control of their destiny return to the league title game. The Big 12 will battle itself out, but any team finishing 8-1 would appear to be fine for a postseason bid.

While the College Football Playoff chances went away with their loss at Texas Tech in Week 4, a league championship for the Horns would be a huge move forward for Sarkisian in his second season in Austin.

Texas closed as an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and a cover looks to be all but a certainty as of now.