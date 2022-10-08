 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels out for rest of game vs. TCU with shoulder injury

Daniels appeared to hurt himself on a rollout play late in the second quarter.

Duke v Kansas
Jalon Daniels of the Kansas Jayhawks looks to the sideline during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Update: Daniels is out for the rest of the game, but the Jayhawks are up on TCU 17-10 and have looked solid with Bean at quarterback.

Update: It looks like Daniels hasn’t been formally ruled out, so we’ll tag him as questionable for the remainder of Saturday’s game against TCU.

Update: Daniels did not come out with the rest of the team for the second half, so things are not looking great for his prospects to continue playing in this game.

The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks have entered the rankings for the first time since 2009 and find themselves in a bit of a fight against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs in Week 6. TCU leads Kansas 10-3, although the Jayhawks had a great chance to score a touchdown before quarterback Jalon Daniels fumbled at the 1-yard line. The bigger concern for Kansas is the status of Daniels, who left the game with 36 seconds left in the half with an undisclosed injury. According to the FS1 broadcast, it appears to be a shoulder injury for Daniels.

If Daniels is unable to return to the contest, the Jayhawks will likely turn to Jason Bean at quarterback. Bean has not seen much action this season, with two pass completions for 24 yards and five rushes for 19 yards. Daniels is obviously a key piece of Kansas’ offense, and him missing the rest of the game would give the Horned Frogs a significant edge.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Horned Frogs are 10-point favorites on the live line.

