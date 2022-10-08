Michigan holds on, stays undefeated after close first half with Indiana

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers 31-10, remaining undefeated while sending their Big Ten opponent to a 3-3 record. It was touch-and-go for Michigan’s season for most of the game.

They went into halftime tied 10-10. Indiana was successfully stopping the Wolverines’ run game, but six sacks from Michigan’s defense and a 304-yard, three-touchdown performance from QB JJ McCarthy helped them eke it out. Michigan entered the game as 22.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Wolverines will remain contenders for the College Football Playoff. A loss here would likely have ended their chances at heading back to the CFP for the second year in a row. They’ve faced a relatively easy schedule thus far in the season, but there are challenges ahead — starting with No. 10 Penn State next Saturday.

Running back Blake Corum has sprung onto the scene as a potential Heisman contender. He came running right out of the gate today, kicking things off with a 50-yard run. He was tackled at the goal line, and got the ball on the next play for a touchdown. But the rest of Corum’s 124 yards were hard-fought against this Hoosiers defense.

Corum and Donovan Edwards were both visibly upset after RBs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sidelines and collapsed late in the first quarter.