Going over rules for extra innings in MLB postseason

The 2022 MLB playoffs are in the Wild Card stage and we’ve got our first extra inning game with the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2. The extra inning rules are slightly different than in the regular season, where the away team gets a man on second base to start the 10th inning. In the postseason, that rules isn’t happening and it’s your basic extra innings.

This rule generally didn’t go over well with fans when it came about and there’s a chance Major League Baseball ditches it altogether at some point. It’s the reason we’re not seeing it in the playoffs, giving somewhat of an unfair advantage to the away team. Coming up to bat first and having a man on second is easy to manufacture a run. The home team then has more pressure on them to tie the game or win in the bottom half of the inning.