Hendon Hooker makes his Heisman Case: Tennessee quarterback impresses again vs. LSU

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers went down to Tiger Stadium on Saturday and dominated the LSU Tigers for a 40-13 victory. Once again stepping up big for UT was quarterback Hendon Hooker, who went 16-26 through the air for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also added an additional 63 yards on the ground during the blowout win.

As the Vols surge as an SEC contender, so has Hooker’s Heisman Trophy case. Roughly halfway through the season, he is no longer a dark horse. He is right in the mix to take home the award this December.

Show me a better throw... pic.twitter.com/CoHrmVjyCY — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 8, 2022

Following Saturday’s win over LSU, Hooker currently has +1200 odds to win the award courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. That places him fourth on the odds board behind Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, and Alabama’s Bryce Young. He entered the season installed at +4000, making him one of the highest risers through the first half of the season.

Through five games, Hooker has has an excellent stat sheet with 1,424 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also also added 238 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, displaying his versatility as not just a passer. Of course his case is aided by the fact that UT is undefeated and they have victories over previously ranked teams in Pittsburgh, Florida, and LSU to brag about.

The ultimate test for Hooker is going to come next Saturday when the Vols host No. 1 Alabama at Neyland Stadium. If he’s able to get the job done and end Tennessee’s long drought in this rivalry, his Heisman stock will go through the roof.