How TCU’s win over Kansas impacts 2022 Big 12 Championship, CFP, Heisman races

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs went into Lawrence and took down the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks to remain undefeated on the season, taking a massive step forward in the Big 12 championship race. TCU has staked its claim as the team to beat in the conference and now heads into a colossal showdown with No. 7 Oklahoma State next week. The Jayhawks finally entered the rankings for the first time since 2009 but had too many mistakes to get the job done.

Kansas starting quarterback Jalon Daniels exited the game just before halftime with a shoulder injury and didn’t return, which may have ultimately helped the Jayhawks. Jason Bean threw four touchdown passes to lead Kansas in the second half but he could not outdo TCU starter Max Duggan. Duggan threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score in the 38-31 win.

The Horned Frogs are likely behind Oklahoma State in the Big 12 race but that situation gets sorted out next week. The conference might not have a spot in the College Football Playoff unless the winner goes undefeated, which TCU could do. For Duggan, the Heisman Trophy is a real possibility. He’s listed at +7000 right now on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the honor, and that seems like excellent value given TCU’s record and the path to a conference title.