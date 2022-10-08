Has TCU football ever finished a season undefeated?

The TCU Horned Frogs are off to a strong start in 2022 and find themselves in the thick of the Big 12 title race. There is a lot of football remaining, but with Saturday’s win over No. 19 Kansas, the Horned Frogs are now 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

TCU does not have an easy schedule, but if they can get through the next two weeks, an undefeated season could be a possibility. Next week they face currently No. 7 Oklahoma State and the following week they face currently No. 20 Kansas State. After that, none of their remaining opponents are currently ranked. That could change, but if TCU keeps winning, they’ll be favorites against many of those teams.

This year marks 12 years since the last undefeated TCU football team. In 2010, TCU went 13-0 while still in the Mountain West Conference. That year, they beat a ranked Oregon State to open the season and later beat No. 6 Utah on the road and then No. 4 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. TCU finished the regular season third in the BCS behind Auburn and Oregon. They finished the year second in the AP rankings after the BCS title game.

TCU had three undefeated seasons prior to that, but not since 1938. The Horned Frogs went 9-0 in 1929, 10-0 in 1932, and 11-0 in 1938. In that last season, they closed it with a Sugar Bowl win over No. 6 Carnegie Mellon and finished with the No. 1 ranking in all the land.