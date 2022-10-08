 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s the longest game in MLB postseason history?

We look at the longest game in playoff history with the Guardians and Rays deep in extra innings in 2022.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Sam Hentges of the Cleveland Guardians reacts in the thirteenth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 08, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays are deep into extra innings in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the 2022 MLB playoffs. With that in mind, what is the longest game in MLB postseason history? The Guardians and Rays will have a shot at the record if this keeps going any longer. As of this writing, the game is in the 14th inning and neither team looks like they want to win.

The longest game in MLB postseason history was back in the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. The game lasted seven hours and 20 minutes and ended with Max Muncy hitting a walk-off home run in the 18th inning to give L.A. the win.

