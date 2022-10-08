Georgia RB Kendall Milton out for rest of game vs. Auburn with groin injury

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton is officially out for the rest of the team’s Week 6 contest against the Auburn Tigers with a groin injury, according to the CBS broadcast. Milton is the team’s leading rusher this season, but Georgia does have enough running backs in the stable to make up for his absence. Milton finishes Saturday’s game with two carries for 13 yards.

Daijun Edwards has been getting most of the work in Milton’s absence and already has a touchdown in the contest. He’ll be the primary running back, although Georgia will work in Branson Robinson and Kenny McIntosh as needed. The Bulldogs struggled in the first quarter against the Tigers but have pulled ahead 14-0 and could add some more points before halftime.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are 31-point favorites on the live line against the Tigers with a little less than five minutes left in the first half.