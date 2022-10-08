Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians to ALDS with walk-off home run

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians was a scoreless stalemate deep into extra innings on Saturday.

That was until Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 15th to send his team to the ALDS.

OSCAR GONZALEZ WALKS IT OFF IN THE 15TH INNING



There’s pitcher duels and then there was this game, as neither team were able to make the other blink. Beginning with outstanding performances from Rays starter Tyler Glasnow and Guardians starter Triston McKenzie, the two pitching staffs ended up combining for 39 strikeouts, an MLB postseason record. Inning after inning past as the total time for Game 2 more than doubled the fairly quick Game 1 on Friday.

After the Rays stranded runners on the corners in the top of the 15th, Gonzalez stepped to plate in the bottom of the frame and ripped one over the left field wall to send Cleveland to the next round. The Guardians will now face the New York Yankees in the ALDS, with Game 1 set for Tuesday on TBS.