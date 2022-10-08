Georgia QB Stetson Bennett ends Auburn’s hopes with 64-yard touchdown run [VIDEO]

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs appeared to be sleepwalking once again when they faced the Auburn Tigers in Week 6 despite nearly losing at Missouri last week. Georgia was up 21-3 thanks in large part to a special teams play and some lapses from Auburn. That changed on one play when quarterback Stetson Bennett dropped back to pass but saw green grass in the middle of the field and took off.

Bennett did get a nice block from one of his receivers and managed to skillfully change directions to avoid some Auburn defenders tracking to his side late on the play. It was a 64-yard touchdown run, which was the longest scoring run of Bennett’s career. The Tigers desperately needed a stop to have any chance of a comeback, but that type of touchdown is typically the back breaker. The Bulldogs should coast home at this point up 28-3.