Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson sidelined with thigh injury

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson went down during the third quarter of their game against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in Lansing, Michigan.

TreVeyon Henderson limps off the field and goes into the medical tent after a low tackle from Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley. Dallan Hayden now in the game for Ohio State at running back. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 8, 2022

Henderson is considered a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate, and the sophomore entered today’s game with 50 carries for 318 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2022.

The Hopewell, Virginia native sustained the injury in the third quarter after logging 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes already held a convincing lead, 42-13, coming out of the second half. After having his right leg checked out by Ohio State’s medical staff, Henderson returned to the sideline and was seen jogging while holding his helmet. Despite having a brief conversation with Ryan Day, it appears unlikely that he will return against Michigan State given the sizable lead on hand.

Henderson made his return this week after sitting out last week’s win over Rutgers. A minor issue in warm-ups last week caused Day to sit Henderson out of precaution, which will likely affect his availability for the remainder of today’s game.