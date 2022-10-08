UCLA takes control of Pac-12 South with big win over Utah

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins picked up a huge conference win at home to stay in the Pac-12 Championship race with a 42-25 win over the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) finished the first half of the season flawless thanks to another brilliant performance from senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. One of the most experienced players in all of FBS football was 18-23 for 299 yards and four passing touchdowns on Saturday, with a meaningless interception on his last throw of the game for a ick six the only blemish. He added another score via the run, and the Bruins averaged a whopping 8.6 yards per play without conceding a turnover.

For the Utes (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12), it’s a devastating loss to their hopes to repeat as Pac-12 Champions, and things won’t get easier with the No. 5 USC Trojans coming to Salt Lake City next Saturday. Sophomore Cam Rising threw for 287 yards, but also had an interception as well as this fumble in a two-score game late to ice it.

You feel for Cam Rising here but this UCLA defense deserves a TON of credit for their impending 6-0 start. pic.twitter.com/8SlstGvDrg — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 8, 2022

Utah was a three-point favorite at kickoff at DraftKings Sportsbook, wtih the total set at 64.5 going easily over.