Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes his Heisman Case: UCLA quarterback impresses again vs. Utah

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins have been one of the surprise teams of the first half of the 2022 season and they improved to 6-0 by smacking the reigning Pac-12 Champion Utah Utes in a 42-32 victory on Saturday. At the center of the Bruins’ surge has been fifth-year senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has emerged as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate.

DTR put on a show at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, carving up the tough Utes defense. He completed 18-23 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns through the air and also added an additional score on the ground. His only blemish was a pick-six in the final minute with the game already wrapped up. For the season, he now has 1,510 passing yards and 19 total touchdowns through six games.

BRUINS ON TOP



Dorian Thompson-Robinson keeps it himself for the @UclaFootball TD pic.twitter.com/KP6QdspoC6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Thompson-Robinson currently has +1800 odds to win the Heisman Trophy courtesy of DraftKings Sportbook. That places him sixth behind Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, USC’s Caleb Williams, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, Alabama’s Bryce Young, and Michigan’s Blake Corum. He was installed at +8000 before the season, making him one of the highest risers on the board.

DTR will have a chance to maintain his spot near the top of the board in two weeks when UCLA heads up to Oregon.