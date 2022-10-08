Israel Abanikanda runs for ACC record six touchdowns as Pitt steamrolls Virginia Tech

Pitt Panthers junior running back Israel Abanikanda had himself a day on Saturday, rushing for 320 yards on 36 carries with six touchdowns in a 45-29 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

The Brooklyn, NY native was basically unstoppable in the backfield, and had the full breadth of Acrisure Stadium to himself. His 320 yards surpasses Tony Dorsett’s previous school record, and the six scores on the ground tied a Panthers record dating back to 1910. It also ties the ACC single-game record.

Pitt (4-2, 1-1 ACC) bounced back from their 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech just a week ago, with a dominant performance on the ground that could have them in the mix to repeat as league champions if they can keep winning in the ACC Coastal.

The Panthers will face the Louisville Cardinals next Saturday in The River City, with a time for kickoff yet to be set.