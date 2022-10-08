Has Oklahoma State ever finished a season undefeated?

The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys improved to 5-0 for the season on Saturday with an exciting 41-31 victory over Texas Tech.

The Pokes are in a prime position to make a return trip to the Big 12 Championship Game and could emerge as a serious College Football Playoff contender if they are able to run the table.A potential undefeated season would put this 2022 team into rarified air among the great teams in program history.

In fact, the only time Oklahoma State has gone unbeaten was in 1945 when the school was still known as Oklahoma A&M. Coached by Jim Lookabaugh, the ‘45 Cowboys team went 9-0 as a member of the Missouri Valley Conference. Their signature victories were a 12-6 victory over Tulsa followed by a 47-0 thrashing of a pre-Bud Wilkinson Oklahoma team. They then capped the perfect season by defeating Saint Mary’s 33-13 in the Sugar Bowl. OSU would later claim a mythical national championship for this season.

This year’s Oklahoma State team still has plenty of hurdles to clear before it can dream about an unbeaten season. That begins next Saturday when the Cowboys head down to Fort Worth, TX, to meet fellow unbeaten TCU.