 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lighting issue at Florida State vs. NC State delays start of ACC game

The lights are out in Raleigh, and the game will start late in Carter-Finley Stadium.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Florida State Seminoles players warm up in the dark during an outage of the stadium lights prior to a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles and No. 14 North Carolina State Wolfpack were scheduled to kickoff at 8:05 p.m. ET on ESPN, but the game is delayed due to a lighting issue in Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State enters the game as 3.5-point favorites. They lost to Clemson on the road last week.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Nation