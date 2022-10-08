 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona State upsets No. 21 Washington for second win of season

The Huskies get second loss of the season against ASU, who fired their head coach three weeks ago.

Chris Edmonds #5 of the Arizona State University Sun Devils tackles Devin Culp #83 of the University of Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Sun Devil Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The No. 21 Washington Huskies can likely expect to fall out of the rankings after a massive 45-38 upset to Arizona State today at Sun Devil Stadium. ASU gets their second win of the season as the Huskies get their second loss.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards was fired after the third week of the season, and the Sun Devils are currently coached by interim HC Shaun Aguano. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. went 33-for-53 for 311 yards today. His one interception was returned for a touchdown by Jordan Clark in what would end up being the difference-maker in the game.

ASU running back Xazavian Valladay had a standout day, adding 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground today.

Last week, Washington fell to UCLA, who are now looking like Pac-12 title contenders after beating Utah today. Arizona State will face Stanford next week as the Huskies prepare to face Arizona.

This puts Washington at 1-2 in Pac-12 standings, which isn’t a death sentence, but will be hard to come back from in a conference that is seeing some breakout stars in USC and UCLA this season.

