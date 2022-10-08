Arizona State upsets No. 21 Washington for second win of season

The No. 21 Washington Huskies can likely expect to fall out of the rankings after a massive 45-38 upset to Arizona State today at Sun Devil Stadium. ASU gets their second win of the season as the Huskies get their second loss.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards was fired after the third week of the season, and the Sun Devils are currently coached by interim HC Shaun Aguano. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. went 33-for-53 for 311 yards today. His one interception was returned for a touchdown by Jordan Clark in what would end up being the difference-maker in the game.

ASU running back Xazavian Valladay had a standout day, adding 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground today.

Last week, Washington fell to UCLA, who are now looking like Pac-12 title contenders after beating Utah today. Arizona State will face Stanford next week as the Huskies prepare to face Arizona.

This puts Washington at 1-2 in Pac-12 standings, which isn’t a death sentence, but will be hard to come back from in a conference that is seeing some breakout stars in USC and UCLA this season.