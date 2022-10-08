Bray Wyatt returns to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022

After weeks and weeks of speculation, Bray Wyatt made his anticipated return to the WWE following the main event of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Saturday.

After Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the pay-per-view, the lights went out and we got audio of Bray Wyatt singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”

We then got a series of zoom-ins to people in the crowd dressed up as characters from the “Firefly Funhouse”, followed by a “Fiend” mask appearing on the announce table. We then got a cryptic video, followed by Wyatt himself appearing on stage and revealing himself to the ecstatic Philadelphia crowd.

For week, we had been getting cryptic “White Rabbit” Easter eggs on both Raw and Smackdown and fans immediately connected the dots to a potential Wyatt return. The multi-time WWE Champion was released by the company last summer but the speculation over his return began to circulate when Triple H took charge of creative back in July.

We’ll see what this new iteration of Wyatt’s character will be and who he’ll target first.