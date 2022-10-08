Full list of tee times for final round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and pre-tournament favorite Patrick Cantlay is tied for the lead from TPC Summerlin just west of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Cantlay is at -19, level with South Korea’s Tom Kim after 54 holes. Matthew NeSmith and Mito Pereira are both T3 at -16 and three shots back, with two more South Koreans in Sungjae Im and S.H. Kim the only players at -15.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is the favorite +110, with Tom Kim the second choice at +165. Im, Pereira, and NeSmith all check in at +1800, and there is no one closer on the odds board.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having coverage from the first hole until the last. That includes extra streams with the featured groups of the day. The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the action live from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday.
Shriners Children’s Open Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|3:10 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tom Kim
|Matthew NeSmith
|2:59 PM
|Mito Pereira
|Sungjae Im
|S.H. Kim
|2:48 PM
|Aaron Rai
|J.T. Poston
|Adam Hadwin
|2:37 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Robby Shelton
|Tom Hoge
|2:26 PM
|Andrew Putnam
|Beau Hossler
|Davis Thompson
|2:06 PM
|Cam Davis
|Lucas Herbert
|Taylor Montgomery
|1:55 PM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Adam Schenk
|Chad Ramey
|1:44 PM
|Kevin Streelman
|Thomas Detry
|Chris Gotterup
|1:33 PM
|K.H. Lee
|Jason Day
|Kevin Yu
|1:22 PM
|Aaron Wise
|Martin Laird
|Max Homa
|1:02 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Taylor Pendrith
|Ben Griffin
|12:51 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Matt Wallace
|Michael Thompson
|12:40 PM
|Keith Mitchell
|Sam Ryder
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:29 PM
|Justin Lower
|Philip Knowles
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:18 PM
|Austin Eckroat
|J.J. Spaun
|Brian Harman
|11:58 AM
|Alex Noren
|Hayden Buckley
|Greyson Sigg
|11:47 AM
|Spencer Levin
|Dean Burmester
|Nick Hardy
|11:36 AM
|Harry Hall
|Mark Hubbard
|Ryan Moore
|11:25 AM
|Patrick Welch
|Harris English
|Joel Dahmen
|11:14 AM
|Chesson Hadley
|Brendon Todd
|Brandon Wu
|10:54 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Tyler Duncan
|Tano Goya
|10:43 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Harrison Endycott
|Patton Kizzire
|10:32 AM
|Jim Herman
|Trevor Werbylo
|Austin Smotherman
|10:21 AM
|David Lipsky
|Andrew Landry
|Matthias Schwab
|10:10 AM
|Ben Martin
|Will Gordon
|Tyson Alexander
|10:00 AM
|Byeong Hun An
|Emiliano Grillo