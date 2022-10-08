 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for final round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open tees off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Patrick Cantlay reacts on the 18th green after carding a score of 60 on the day during the third round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on October 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and pre-tournament favorite Patrick Cantlay is tied for the lead from TPC Summerlin just west of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cantlay is at -19, level with South Korea’s Tom Kim after 54 holes. Matthew NeSmith and Mito Pereira are both T3 at -16 and three shots back, with two more South Koreans in Sungjae Im and S.H. Kim the only players at -15.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is the favorite +110, with Tom Kim the second choice at +165. Im, Pereira, and NeSmith all check in at +1800, and there is no one closer on the odds board.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having coverage from the first hole until the last. That includes extra streams with the featured groups of the day. The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the action live from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday.

Shriners Children’s Open Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
3:10 PM Patrick Cantlay Tom Kim Matthew NeSmith
2:59 PM Mito Pereira Sungjae Im S.H. Kim
2:48 PM Aaron Rai J.T. Poston Adam Hadwin
2:37 PM Si Woo Kim Robby Shelton Tom Hoge
2:26 PM Andrew Putnam Beau Hossler Davis Thompson
2:06 PM Cam Davis Lucas Herbert Taylor Montgomery
1:55 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Adam Schenk Chad Ramey
1:44 PM Kevin Streelman Thomas Detry Chris Gotterup
1:33 PM K.H. Lee Jason Day Kevin Yu
1:22 PM Aaron Wise Martin Laird Max Homa
1:02 PM Maverick McNealy Taylor Pendrith Ben Griffin
12:51 PM Adam Svensson Matt Wallace Michael Thompson
12:40 PM Keith Mitchell Sam Ryder Patrick Rodgers
12:29 PM Justin Lower Philip Knowles Stephan Jaeger
12:18 PM Austin Eckroat J.J. Spaun Brian Harman
11:58 AM Alex Noren Hayden Buckley Greyson Sigg
11:47 AM Spencer Levin Dean Burmester Nick Hardy
11:36 AM Harry Hall Mark Hubbard Ryan Moore
11:25 AM Patrick Welch Harris English Joel Dahmen
11:14 AM Chesson Hadley Brendon Todd Brandon Wu
10:54 AM Doug Ghim Tyler Duncan Tano Goya
10:43 AM Stewart Cink Harrison Endycott Patton Kizzire
10:32 AM Jim Herman Trevor Werbylo Austin Smotherman
10:21 AM David Lipsky Andrew Landry Matthias Schwab
10:10 AM Ben Martin Will Gordon Tyson Alexander
10:00 AM Byeong Hun An Emiliano Grillo

More From DraftKings Nation