Full list of tee times for final round of the Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and pre-tournament favorite Patrick Cantlay is tied for the lead from TPC Summerlin just west of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cantlay is at -19, level with South Korea’s Tom Kim after 54 holes. Matthew NeSmith and Mito Pereira are both T3 at -16 and three shots back, with two more South Koreans in Sungjae Im and S.H. Kim the only players at -15.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is the favorite +110, with Tom Kim the second choice at +165. Im, Pereira, and NeSmith all check in at +1800, and there is no one closer on the odds board.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having coverage from the first hole until the last. That includes extra streams with the featured groups of the day. The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the action live from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open on Sunday.