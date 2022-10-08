No. 1 Alabama survives upset bid, defeats Texas A&M 24-20

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide managed to get by without the services of starting quarterback Bryce Young on Saturday, edging Texas A&M for a 24-20 victory. As a 24.5-point underdog courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, the Aggies had 1st and goal on the two with three seconds left and a chance to win the game. Instead, TAMU quarterback Haynes King’s pass went incomplete, allowing for the Tide to survive.

Can somebody explain this play call by Jimbo Fisher pic.twitter.com/8Y9mPINSvJ — Jarrod (@jhardy575) October 9, 2022

With Young sidelined with a shoulder injury he sustained against Arkansas last Saturday, Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) turned to backup Jalen Milroe to get the job done. The redshirt freshman held his own throughout the game, going 12-19 for 111 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. As expected, the Tide offense mostly leaned on running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who took 21 carries for 154 yards.

Bama was up 24-14 and rolling midway through the third quarter before a Jase McClellan fumble gave Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) the ball. On the ensuing drive, they kicked a field goal to pull to within one score. Down the stretch, the Crimson Tide missed two field goals and that allowed for the Aggies to stay in the game. A 45-yard field goal by Randy Bond pulled A&M to within four with just over three minutes left.

After a Bama punt, the Aggies drove down the field for one last attempt to pull ahead. That’s when the aforementioned King pass went incomplete, allowing for the Tide to survive.

Alabama will head up to Knoxville next Saturday for an anticipated top 10 rivalry showdown with Tennessee. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner young should be available for that matchup.