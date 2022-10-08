Florida State throws late interception to blow it at No. 14 NC State

The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack took down the Florida State Seminoles in a 19-17 home victory on Saturday night and they can thank some extremely questionable decision making on the part of the visitors.

Driving and in field goal range with less than a minute left, the Noles continued to try to fire away towards the end zone. Quarterback Jordan Travis attempted to throw a fade to wide receiver Mycah Pittman and welp, it didn’t end well for them.

OH MY GOD, FLORIDA STATE WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!?!?!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/DQDeupBjLC — @ (@FTBeard7) October 9, 2022

Absolute brutality on the part of the Noles. Sure, there’s merit with trying to stay somewhat aggressive, especially considering a #CollegeKickers situation could rear its ugly head. But a goal line fade with 44 seconds left? C’mon man. After being ranked for precisely one week, Florida State has now dropped two straight games with a matchup against Clemson looming next Saturday in Tallahassee.

The other story from the game is the injury to the Wolfpack’s starting quarterback Devin Leary, who was in a sling on the sideline at the end of the game. His replacement Jack Chambers is mostly a running quarterback, and actually caught more passes than he threw in the game. The status of the senior Leary might have a big impact on the outcome of the ACC Championship Game teams for this season.

The Wolfpack hang on as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the score got nowhere near the pregame total of 50.5.