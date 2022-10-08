 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State throws late interception to blow it at No. 14 NC State

The Noles did the one thing they couldn’t do with the game on the line.

By Collin Sherwin
Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles speaks with Jordan Travis during the first half of their game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack took down the Florida State Seminoles in a 19-17 home victory on Saturday night and they can thank some extremely questionable decision making on the part of the visitors.

Driving and in field goal range with less than a minute left, the Noles continued to try to fire away towards the end zone. Quarterback Jordan Travis attempted to throw a fade to wide receiver Mycah Pittman and welp, it didn’t end well for them.

Absolute brutality on the part of the Noles. Sure, there’s merit with trying to stay somewhat aggressive, especially considering a #CollegeKickers situation could rear its ugly head. But a goal line fade with 44 seconds left? C’mon man. After being ranked for precisely one week, Florida State has now dropped two straight games with a matchup against Clemson looming next Saturday in Tallahassee.

The other story from the game is the injury to the Wolfpack’s starting quarterback Devin Leary, who was in a sling on the sideline at the end of the game. His replacement Jack Chambers is mostly a running quarterback, and actually caught more passes than he threw in the game. The status of the senior Leary might have a big impact on the outcome of the ACC Championship Game teams for this season.

The Wolfpack hang on as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the score got nowhere near the pregame total of 50.5.

More From DraftKings Nation