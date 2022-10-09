Chicago marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The Chicago Marathon is underway and the first runners are starting to cross the finish line in Grant Park. Kenyan runner Benson Kipruto finished first in the men’s race, beating out Ethiopian runner Seifu Tura Abdiwak. Kipruto finished with a time of 2:04:24.

This was Kipruto’s first Chicago title and he had a personal best time, beating his 2:05:13 at the 2019 Toronto Marathon. Earlier this year, he finished third at the Boston Marathon.

Tura Abdiwak finished with a time of 2:04:49 and Kenyan John Korir was third with a time of 2:05:01. The fastest American male was the Conner Matz with a time of 2:08:16.

The women’s race wrapped with Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich repeating as the winner and setting a world record in doing so. She finished with a time of 2:14:08, which came up just short Brigid Kosgei’s record of 2:14:04, which was also at Chicago.

American Emily Sisson finished second in the women’s race and set the American record with her performance. She finished with a time of 2:18:29, which easily broke Keira D’Amato’s Houston Marathon time of 2:19:12. Kenyan Vivian Jerono Kiplagat finished third with a time of 2:20:52.

The wheelchair race wrapped earlier in the morning with Swiss racer Marcel Hug claiming the win with a time of 1:25:20. The rest of the top three included Americans Daniel Romanchuk (1:33:11) and Aaron Pike (1:33:13). In the women’s race, it was an American sweep of the top three. Susannah Scaroni won with a time of 1:45:48, Tayana McFadden was second at 1:49:46, and Jenna Fesemyer was third at 1:49:52.