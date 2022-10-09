Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

La Liga leaders Barcelona will play host to Celta Vigo in Matchday 8 action on Sunday afternoon. Barca welcome the Sky Blues to Camp Nou with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. While there won’t be a broadcast on television, you can catch all the action via livestream on ESPN+ as they carry the majority of La Liga matches throughout the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Barcelona as the heavy favorites, priced at -360 on the moneyline. Celta Vigo comes in at +800 with a draw sitting at +450 ahead of Sunday’s action.

Barcelona v. Celta Vigo

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -360

Draw: +450

Celta Vigo: +800

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -360

Barcelona are off to a flying start this season, sitting on top of the table after Real Madrid logged a draw last week against Osasuna. Madrid got a win Saturday to climb to the top but has played the additional game. Barcelona are 6-1-0 through their first seven games and they hold the tiebreaker in the goal differential column to keep them in first place should they win here.

Celta Vigo are a different story as they’ve gone 3-1-3 for 10 points through their first seven matches of the season. They’re coming off a 1-0 win over Real Betis in Matchday 7, but that was preceded by back-to-back losses in which they were outscored 7-1 overall. Celta Vigo are led by Iago Aspas with five goals and one assist on the season.

Barcelona are enjoying plenty of early season success led by new signing Robert Lewandowski, who has nine goals and two assists through just seven games so far on the season. Lewandowski made the move to Barca after spending the last decade with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, who incidentally secured a 2-0 win over the La Liga giants in UEFA Champions League play on September 13.

Celta Vigo haven’t logged a win over Barcelona since May of 2021, when they came away with a 2-1 victory on the road thanks to an 89th-minute goal from Santi Mina. It’s a different situation especially with Lewandowski on the field for Barcelona, and they should be able to put the match away without much trouble on Sunday. Back the home side to get the win.

