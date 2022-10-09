Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Liverpool will be the next team attempting to take down Arsenal as the two sides will clash in Matchday 10 action on Sunday. Arsenal sit second in the table with 21 points, going 7-0-1 through their first eight matches. They can go to the top of the table with a win here. Liverpool have been struggling in EPL play this season, sitting in ninth place with just 10 points after seven matches played.

Sunday’s clash will be available to watch on the USA Network and the USA Network app in the United States. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The two sides are neck and neck as Arsenal is slightly favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +155 on the moneyline. Liverpool comes in just behind them at +170 while a draw is set at +260.

Arsenal v. Liverpool

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: USA Network app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: +155

Draw: +260

Liverpool: +170

Moneyline pick: Draw +260

Liverpool are in desperate need of a win, as they haven’t logged one in league play since August 31 when they downed Newcastle 2-1. They’re coming off a 3-3 draw against Brighton last week that saw Leandro Trossard bag a hat trick and an 83rd-minute goal to come from behind and salvage a point for Brighton. The Reds have scored 18 goals on the season, led by Roberto Firmino with five.

It won’t be an easy task to get a win over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners are off to a flying start this season. Their lone loss came at the hands of Manchester United in early September, but they quickly got back on track with wins over Brentford and, most recently, a big 3-1 triumph over Tottenham. Gabriel Jesus still leads the Gunners with five goals and three assists on the season, while Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have each netted three goals.

The good news for Liverpool is that they haven’t lost to Arsenal in EPL play since July of 2020, and the Reds have won five of the six meetings since then. The Gunners will hope to keep their winning ways alive as they’re keeping pace with a red-hot Manchester City team, who have climbed ahead of them at the moment.

With both teams needing a win, it’s likely to be a close affair and a draw seems like a reasonable outcome between two strong squads. With a draw priced at +260, it looks like the most tempting bet on the board.

