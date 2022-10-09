What time is the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 9 with the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on an NBC live stream. The race is 109 laps and usually lasts just over three hours. This will be the third and final race of the Round of 12 for the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

This race converted to a Roval race in 2018. This just means the track combines an oval and a road course. Ryan Blaney won that race in 3:01:54. Chase Elliott then won back-to-back races in 2019 and 2020. He took the first win in 3:20:58 and then the second in 3:17:11. Last year’s race was won by Kyle Larson, who took the checkered flag in 3:15:04.

Elliott has the best odds to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Larson (+800), Denny Hamlin (+1200), and A.J. Allmendinger (+1200) for the best odds to win the race on Sunday.