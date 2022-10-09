How to watch NASCAR’s Bank of America Roval 400 via live stream

NASCAR is back in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 9. The race will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This is the third and final race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the Peacock. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win on Sunday with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tyler Reddick follows at +600, Kyle Larson is +800, and Denny Hamlin, A.J. Allmendinger, and William Byron all sit at +1500. Larson won last year’s race and Chase Elliott won the two previous. Ryan Blaney won the first when the race was turned into a road course.

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBCSports.com/live, Peacock

Starting Lineup