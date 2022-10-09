 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Bank of America Roval 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is back in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s race. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will play host to the 2022 Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 9. The race will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This is the third and final race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBCSports.com/live or through the Peacock. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Chase Elliott is the favorite to win on Sunday with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tyler Reddick follows at +600, Kyle Larson is +800, and Denny Hamlin, A.J. Allmendinger, and William Byron all sit at +1500. Larson won last year’s race and Chase Elliott won the two previous. Ryan Blaney won the first when the race was turned into a road course.

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, October 9
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBCSports.com/live, Peacock

Starting Lineup

2022 Bank of America Roval 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Joey Hand 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Daniil Kvyat 26
25 Loris Hezemans 27
26 Justin Haley 31
27 Michael McDowell 34
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Cole Custer 41
30 Ty Dillon 42
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Bubba Wallace 45
33 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
34 Alex Bowman 48
35 Conor Daly 50
36 J.J. Yeley 51
37 Mike Rockenfeller 77
38 Josh Williams 78
39 Daniel Suarez 99

