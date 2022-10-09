Full schedule for Divisional round of 2022 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB postseason continues as we get into the Divisional Round in the AL and NL. The Wild Card consisted of four best-of-3 series to determine who will advance to face the teams with byes. Now that Wild Card weekend has passed, let’s look at the full schedule for the Divisional round.

There were a few big upsets in the Wild Card. The Phillies were able to win two straight to beat the No. 3 seeded St. Louis Cardinals. The Seattle Mariners did the same in dramatic fashion, coming back down 8-1 to beat the Blue Jays in the AL WC.

On the other side, the Cleveland Guardians only needed three runs to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays twice to advance to face the New York Yankees. The Mariners will face the Houston Astros and Phillies will take on the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

NLDS San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1

NLDS Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, 1:07 p.m. ET, FOX

ALDS Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, Game 1, 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS

ALDS Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, Game 1, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

NLDS Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2, 8:37 p.m. ET, FS1

NLDS Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX

Thursday, Oct. 13

ALDS Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, Game 2, 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS

ALDS Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, Game 2, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Friday, Oct. 14

NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers at Padres, Game 3, FS1

NLDS Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 15

NLDS Los Angeles Dodgers at Padres, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, Game 4, FS1 (if necessary)

ALDS Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners, Game 3, TBS

ALDS New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians, Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 16

ALDS Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians, Game 4, TBS (if necessary)

NLDS Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

NLDS Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, Game 5, FS1 (if necessary)

Monday, Oct. 17

ALDS Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)

ALDS Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees, Game 5, TBS (if necessary)