Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Despite some trial and tribulations on offense, the Green Bay Packers have opened the 2022 season with a 3-1 record. They’ll attempt to improve that mark during a London tilt with the similarly 3-1 New York Giants. The matchup will potentially highlight how much trust quarterback Aaron Rodgers has placed in his new-look receiving corps.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

From a pure output standpoint, Rodgers has started the 2022 season slowly. He has averaged less than two passing touchdowns per game entering Week 5 and has accounted for at least one turnover in each outing. Some of those mistakes seem fluky and unlikely to repeat, but randomness cannot account for all of them.

At the same time, the Giants haven’t exactly put fear into opposing signal-callers from a takeaway perspective. Their defense’s next interception will mark the unit’s first of the year. Rodgers, normally careful with the football, looks likely to break his turnover streak.

With the Packers’ young receiving corps appearing to take significant strides — rookie wideout Romeo Doubs has two touchdowns over the past two games and nearly hauled in another on a deep shot last week — Rodgers offers some upside.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start Aaron Rodgers as a low-end QB1.