Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

While the Green Bay Packers haven’t moved the ball through the air with as much success as in past years, their ground game hasn’t missed a beat. Veteran running back Aaron Jones leads that charge as the team travels to London for a tilt with the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Few running backs have delivered more through four weeks than Jones. The Packers’ lead running back has already assessed 408 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, making him a top-10 fantasy scorer in all major formats. Jones’ role doesn’t seem likely to decline anytime soon, as Green Bay’s offense remains focused on the backs while the young, unproven receiving corps irons out some wrinkles.

But while Jones has produced, he hasn’t had the same consistency as other players at the position. His outings in the season opener and Week 3 saw him top out as 10.6 fantasy points on DraftKings. Meanwhile, Jones’ Week 2 performance against the Chicago Bears (35.0 fantasy points) has juiced his averages.

Still, Jones seems likely to stabilize as the season unfolds, health permitting. He simply holds too large of a role in the offense and the caliber of competition doesn’t spike for several weeks.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start Aaron Jones as an RB1.