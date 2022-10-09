AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The 3-1 Green Bay Packers make their first trip to London this weekend for a tilt with the similarly 3-1 New York Giants. To come out on top, the Packers will likely need a big performance from AJ Dillon and the ground game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Through four weeks, the Packers have done most of their offensive damage through their running backs. Aaron Jones has delivered most of the production, but Dillon has still seen double-digit touches in every game. That seems likely to continue against the Giants on Sunday, especially if Green Bay generates an early lead.

So far, the Packers haven’t prioritized one back over the other when it comes to red-zone work. Dillon, a massive 6-foot, 247-pound back, has delivered in those situations when given the opportunity, as his lone touchdown on the season attests. With Green Bay looking to avoid overworking the more diminutive Jones, Dillon will likely see more work inside the 20 soon.

And few teams have given up more fantasy points to running backs than the Giants. Through four games, their defense has allowed three total touchdowns and 597 yards from scrimmage to the position. With Jones seeing more work split out as a receiver, Dillon could capitalize this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start AJ Dillon as a low-end RB2 or FLEX.