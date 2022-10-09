Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After an overtime win a week ago, the Green Bay Packers travel across the pond to “host” the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In the matchup, wide receiver Allen Lazard hopes to build off his strongest performance of the season to date.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

With Davante Adams no longer in the fold, the Packers have turned to a variety of pass catchers. Lazard, a former undrafted free agent and perhaps the only veteran in his prime among the wideouts in Green Bay, saw few targets until last Sunday. In that game, he saw a season-high eight targets and turned them into six catches for 116 yards. That workload bodes well for his future.

However, a nagging ankle injury could have the opposite effect. Lazard remains limited in practice due to the issue and might not shake it completely at any point this season. Granted, he played on 90% or more of the team’s offensive snaps each of the past two weeks despite the balky ankle, but the situation bears monitoring up until game time.

Assuming Lazard plays most of the snaps again, he could have another decent target share. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will hit the same mark as last week though. The Giants have yielded the second fewest points to wide receivers entering Week 5. Additionally, their defense has allowed running backs to put up huge days. Given the Packers’ talented backfield tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the ground game could take centerstage in London.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start Allen Lazard as a FLEX.