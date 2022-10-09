Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers have gotten off to a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. That success has come thanks in part to the accelerated development of rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

A fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Doubs has quickly established himself as one of Aaron Rodgers’ top receiving options. The rookie currently leads the Packers in both receptions (19) and receiving yards (184) while sharing the lead in touchdown catches with Allen Lazard (two). The past two weeks have proven especially eventful for Doubs, who saw eight targets in each game.

Doubs’ role should only increase within the passing game, but the Giants don’t offer the most appealing matchup. They have allowed the second fewest points to wide receivers entering Week 5 while doing comparatively little to slow opposing ground games. Given the presence of running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, the aerial attack seems likely to take a backseat this week unless Green Bay falls behind.

Still, with Doubs coming into his own and showing a nose for the end zone, he still merits consideration for fantasy managers this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start Romeo Doubs as a FLEX.