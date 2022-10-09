Christian Watson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

For the first time, the Green Bay Packers will play a regular-season game in London as part of the NFL’s international series. They will “host” the New York Giants, a matchup of two 3-1 teams. How well the game goes could pivot on the Packers’ young receiving corps, a group featuring rookie Christian Watson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

The Packers’ second-round pick in the draft this past April, Watson arrived in Green Bay with considerable expectations. A knee issue and subsequent procedure sidelined him for much of trianing camp and opened the door for fellow rookie Romeo Doubs to assert himself as one of the team’s top pass catchers.

Watson has begun to make strides, however. Last week, he scored his first NFL touchdown on a jet sweep, a play that showcased his speed. The Packers have also utilized him on deep shots, though those haven’t resulted in big gains so far.

That doesn’t seem overly likely to change this week. Only one team has allowed fewer fantasy points to wide receivers than the Giants at this point in the season. Given how New York has struggled to defend the run, the Packers will probably lean more heavily on running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon this week. Perhaps Watson gets another touch in the ground game, but his fantasy value hinges on touchdowns until further notice.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit Christian Watson this week.