Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After a rough four weeks on offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally turned over the reins to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. The first-round pick will make his starting debut Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

To the surprise of few, the Mitch Trubisky era lasted just four starts in Pittsburgh. The journeyman quarterback didn’t last long enough to face his old team as he spent last season in Buffalo after an unsuccessful four-year stint with the Chicago Bears.

Whether Pickett can outperform Trubisky remains unclear. The rookie tossed three interceptions after coming off the bench in Week 4 and nearly lost another on a fumble. Young signal-callers typically improve fastest with game reps, so perhaps Pickett will show a better handle in his first NFL start.

But even if he does, that doesn’t mean a big fantasy outing awaits him. No team has allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Bills so far. Making matters worse for Pickett, Buffalo has forced at least two turnovers by signal-callers in all but one game. The rookie might have big days ahead of him, but Sunday’s matchup seems far from ideal.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit Kenny Pickett this week.