Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a new era when they meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. Kenny Pickett officially takes the reins as the starting quarterback, so what does that mean for Pittsburgh’s skill players like Diontae Johnson? Should the receiver be in your fantasy lineup in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson has been the most targeted player in Pittsburgh’s offense, although that hasn’t led to much production. Mitch Trubisky’s struggles have impacted this entire offense, so Pickett will probably be a slight upgrade. Johnson is still the top receiver in this offense on the depth chart, and the game script against Buffalo should lead to a more pass-heavy approach from Pittsburgh.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Unless you’re strongly against Pickett as a quarterback, Johnson is worth at least a flex spot in your fantasy lineups for Week 5.