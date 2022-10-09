George Pickens start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin has already named rookie Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback. It will be his career debut, and he will have a tough task. In the limited action he saw last week, fellow rookie WR George Pickens was one of Pickett’s favorite targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

The Bills' defense is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Pair that with Pickett making his first career start, and I can see how you would want to avoid starting him. Pickens did finish last week with six receptions for 102 yards on eight targets, and the next WR on the team only had 11 yards.

Start or sit in Week 4?

I think Pickens is worth a flex play. It seems like Pickett will look his way early and often and rely on the rookie. Pickens has played physical football so far this season and could benefit from a positive game script for him to see more targets later in the game. Pickens has flex appeal this week, and I think he should be started.