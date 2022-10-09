Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a tough test in Week 5 of the NFL season. They will take on the Buffalo Bills in a battle of AFC teams. The Steelers will give the ball to rookie QB Kenny Pickett as he makes his first career start. This will affect the upside of the Steelers' pass-catchers as they not only have a tough matchup but have a rookie throwing them the ball. While Pickett could elevate some wide receivers, I don't think that Chase Claypool is one of them.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool has underperformed throughout the season. He hasn’t topped four receptions or 35 yards in a game and has yet to find the endzone. Pickett made his NFL debut in the second half of the team’s game in Week 4. Claypool ended the game with no receptions on two targets which does not bode well for this game. Buffalo is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, so it will be a tough matchup.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Due to his lack of solid performances this year and with a rookie under center, there isn't a need to play Claypool this week. Teammate George Pickens seems to catch Pickett’s eye a little more when he is on the field, so Claypool risks getting passed over. Sit him.