Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road and take the short trip to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the NFL season. While the season hasn't started the way the Steelers had hoped, they are looking for a spark from rookie QB Kenny Pickett who will be getting his first career start. Pickett will have a tough test against the Bills' defense and should be looking to connect with tight end Pat Freiermuth early and often if he wants to be successful.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth has had a fantasy football season like the other position players for Pittsburgh. There will be games where he completely disappears and others where he has a decent output. Freiermuth leads the team with 223 receiving yards through four games. Most recently, he caught seven of nine targets for 85 yards last week. This is notable since Pickett played the entire second half.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Bills are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They will be down both starting safeties, and the game script is predicted to favor the Steelers passing the ball the whole game. Freiermuth deserves a start, even in a bad matchup.