Mike Williams start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Mike Williams hopes to record over 100 receiving yards for the third time this season in the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Williams was unable to secure a touchdown last Sunday for the first time since Week 1, so he should bounce back and find the end zone against a faulty Cleveland secondary.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams enters as the overall WR20 in fantasy football, averaging 9.4 points per game in half-point PPR leagues. The sixth-year wideout has benefitted during Keenan Allen’s absence, but it’ll be interesting to see what occurs with Allen aiming for a return to the offense this week.

It was clearly an Austin Ekeler statement performance in the Chargers’ 34-24 victory over the lowly Houston Texans in Week 4, which is the reason why Williams’ two-game TD streak came to a close. Ekeler saw 19 touches and steamrolled the Houston run defense all afternoon. Justin Herbert still targeted Williams a season-high 11 times, so fantasy managers should be pleased moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 5?

It’s definitely been an inauspicious start for the Chargers in 2022, but the best games are yet to come for all of their offensive fantasy assets. Williams is a WR2 with significant touchdown upside against the Browns in Week 4.