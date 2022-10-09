DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers secured a 34-24 win against the Houston Texans in Week 4, racking up 338 yards and two touchdowns through the air. DeAndre Carter contributed with a disappointing two catches for 16 yards. The Chargers’ 29-year-old WR will continue to figure out how to produce in a loaded receiving corps as we head into Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR DeAndre Carter

Carter is the overall WR60 in fantasy football with 20.1 total points in half-PPR formats. He’s hauled in 11 receptions on 14 targets for 166 yards and one touchdown, and currently is slotted as the Chargers’ fourth-best weapon in receiving yards behind Mike Williams, Gerald Everett and Austin Ekeler.

With Jalen Guyton sliding down the depth chart so far in 2022, it’s become a head-to-head competition between Carter and Joshua Palmer to determine who the true WR3 is next to Williams and Keenan Allen. While Carter has the edge in yardage with eight less targets, it’s Palmer who is getting the best of him in the reception department with 14. No one expected this team would be off to the rugged start that they are currently on, but it’s still early, and Allen’s return this Sunday should help Herbert spread the football around a bit more.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Even so, Carter isn’t a viable option at a WR/flex spot in any format against the Cleveland Browns.