Josh Palmer start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Joshua Palmer was slated to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ No. 3 wide receiver in the 2022-23 NFL season, but his numbers haven’t translated as such through four weeks. The second-year pass catcher has recorded 14 catches on 22 targets for 159 yards and one touchdown, and he gets the Cleveland Browns defense in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Josh Palmer

In the three games without Keenan Allen, Palmer has pieced together one quality performance. It’s not what the fantasy community expected from Palmer when it was first announced that Allen would be missing time. Instead, Mike Williams saw a bump in targets, as well as DeAndre Carter and Gerald Everett.

Palmer is the overall WR50 in fantasy football with only 22.3 points in half-PPR formats, and is coming off a forgettable one-catch for 25 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 4. To be fair, the 23-year-old injured his ankle early in the game, and didn’t appear to be close to 100 percent for the entire second half. At this point, head coach Brandon Staley likes Palmer to suit up and play against Cleveland, but he needs to pick up the pace consistently before he’s back to fantasy relevance.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Leave Palmer on waivers in Week 5.