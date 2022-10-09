Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers have heavily involved tight end Gerald Everett thus far in the 2022-23 NFL season. The Chargers are 2-2, and have a meeting with the 2-2 Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Everett will look to continue his strong campaign, after finding the end zone for the second time this year against the Houston Texans in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

The AFC West doesn’t appear to be the cauldron of battle it was for the previous two seasons, which opens the door for the talented Chargers to get back on the initial path to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have always had the clear advantage at the tight end position with Travis Kelce, but Everett definitely gives the Chargers a semblance of that offensive rhythm with his athletic pass-catching ability.

The 28-year-old is the overall TE6 in fantasy football with 33.1 total points, and has posted at least 50 yards receiving in three games this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

It’s unclear how Keenan Allen’s expected return to action will affect Everett in Week 5. Everett posted six catches on 10 targets when Allen was active in Week 1, so we should expect the tight end to remain Justin Herbert’s consistent security blanket against the Browns. Start him.