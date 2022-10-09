Sony Michel start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers have a very talented backfield, which makes it more difficult by the day who fantasy managers should roster. The Chargers haven’t been as successful on the ground compared to previous seasons, so outside of Austin Ekeler, the only player that currently garners attention is Sony Michel.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Sony Michel

Michel has been solid in a secondary role to Ekeler thus far in the 2022-23 season. He’s recorded at least 2.8 yards per rushing attempt when given the opportunity, and has not coughed up a fumble since 2020.

Given Ekeler’s three-touchdown marathon in Week 4, he’s clearly reverted to an RB1 in fantasy football. For any Ekeler manager, the player to snag is Michel if you have an open bench spot in deep-league formats. He’s gotten more carries and rushing yards than RB Joshua Kelley to this point, and is due to score his first touchdown of the year once the Chargers finally hit their offensive ceiling this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Ahead of Week 5, we can go ahead and make the case that Michel has been upgraded as the clear No. 2 running back behind Ekeler, but he’s nothing more than a solid handcuff in a tough matchup against the Cleveland Browns.