Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns have been in back-and-forth so far in the 2022-23 season. They’ve shown that they can be the best team in the AFC North at times, and the worst team in the AFC North the other times. With their schedule heating up, we’re going to quickly find out if Jacoby Brissett can retain the starting quarterback job before Deshaun Watson’s suspension is over.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett played commendable as a game manager in the Browns’ two wins against the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has yet to throw for 250 yards once this year. There’s a very low ceiling for the seventh-year QB, and it assuredly won’t get any higher with upcoming dates against the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

With the rushing ability stagnant, and passing ability about as limited as you can get, Brissett’s value stands about as tall as his consistency at the moment. He’s matched up against the NFL’s worst teams in every week to kick off the season, which is why his average fantasy points are currently the highest in his career, but this is not something that is expected to last.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Brissett is not a viable starting QB in fantasy football, but will have a decent price in DFS contests.