Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to shake off a disappointing 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 where they heavily relied on the running game to get the job done. Kareem Hunt looks to record a touchdown for the first time since Week 1, but the talented 27-year-old ball carrier/pass catcher has notched 60 total yards in every appearance this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt ranks as the overall RB26 for Week 5 next to New York Jets rookie RB Breece Hall and Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon. The Browns get a Los Angeles Chargers defensive front that allows 109.5 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs.

The sixth-year RB is a solid RB3/flex in Week 5. His upside won’t be much to marvel over, but the floor has been consistent with 4.8 yards per carry, which makes him a must-start if you need to plug an RB into your lineup.

Start or sit in Week 4?

While Hunt remains limited in fantasy football, he still is the most valuable handcuff for running backs. Start him in deeper leagues, but don’t expect his value to swing upward any time soon.