Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns have not wasted a minute of time that they’ve had Amari Cooper in their offense, at least until the Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 28-year-old wide receiver caught just one pass on four targets for nine yards. He’ll look to get back on track at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

Cooper enters as the overall WR24 in fantasy football with 34.8 total points in half-point PPR formats. He has pieced together two 100-yard performances, and has hauled in two touchdowns.

The veteran WR drew a ton of coverage from Falcons star corner A.J. Terrell last week, so we can expect him to return to form against a middle-of-the-road Chargers secondary that has given up 349.5 yards to opposing offenses in 2022. Unfortunately for Cooper, the signal-calling Brissett has a limited ceiling with only 207 passing yards per contest.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Cooper is a WR2 with touchdown upside against the Los Angeles defense that has fallen into a rough start with 161.5 passing yards per game allowed to receivers this season.